Heroic effort ends tragically

A man in his 40s has died while trying to help another man whose house was on fire in Nadroumai Village, Nadroga yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim was trying to help remove items from one of the rooms when he allegedly collapsed.

He was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigations continue and a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm his cause of death.

There have been several fire cases reported in recent days, and the Fiji Police Force is urging home and property owners to take necessary precautions at all times by checking fire hazards.