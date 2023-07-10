Help find missing teen

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 17-year-old Kaitinona Bwaretoka, who has been reported missing.

A missing person report for Bwaretoka was filed at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

Police say Bwaretoka was last seen by her family on Friday morning leaving for school.

Article continues after advertisement

Police however, says it has been confirmed that she did not attend school.

A missing person’s report was lodged by her father this morning.

Please call the Raiwaqa Police Station on 9905 403 or Crimestoppers on 919 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.