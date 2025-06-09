Heavy rain, strong winds to continue until Thursday

Tropical Depression TD03F continues to gradually track east-southeast towards the northern parts of the Fiji Group with associated rain and strong winds expected to affect the country till later Thursday.

At 9am today, the system was located about 640km West-Northwest of Yasawa-i-rara or about 825km west of Labasa.

TD03F is gradually moving east-southeast towards the Group at about 10km/hr with a very low chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone.

A Heavy Warning and Flash Flood Warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group.

A Flood Warning remains in force for all low-lying flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Nakauvadra river (Rakiraki town), Yaqara river at Naseyani, Tavua river, and Ba River.

The associated active trough of low pressure continues to affect the country with overcast conditions and occasional periods of rain.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says persistent heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, particularly as the soil is already saturated from ongoing rainfall.

It says TD03F is anticipated to track through the northern parts of the Fiji Group later tonight and weaken over the Lau Group by Thursday.

Rainfall continues to persist over the Group till Thursday and gradually easing and clearing from the west later tomorrow.

This continues to increase the risk of flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, including downstream of major rivers and along small streams and possibly the major rivers across the country.

Winds becoming possibly strong northerly winds, averaging around 50 km/hr with gusts up to 70 km/hr, are expected to affect the northern parts of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, northern Lau from later today through Thursday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.

The public is advised to remain alert, monitor official weather updates, and take necessary precautions during this period of unsettled weather.

