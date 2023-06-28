Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

(L-R) Coordinator EPI Sister Litiana Volavola, Ty-FIVE Projects Ashweeni Kumar and Project Lead Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea recieve the cool chain boxes in Nadi recently. [Source: Supplied]

The first batch of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines arrived in the country earlier this month.

A total of 26,000 vaccine vials containing 130,000 doses are currently distributed in the four medical subdivisions in the Northern Division.

The Ty-FIVE Project is currently underway in the North to stop the spread of typhoid.

A single vial of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine contains five doses of vaccine. [Source: Supplied]

The project stems from a collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Health and international partners, including the International Vaccine Institute, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, and the University of Melbourne.

Ty-FIVE team Project lead, Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea says it is a milestone to receive the vaccines, as this is an important tool to reduce the burden of typhoid fever, in addition to water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions currently in place.

The vaccines will be administered to Northerners in the mass vaccination campaign scheduled to begin on July 4th.