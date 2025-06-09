Pareti won one year battle with cancer

Naomi Pareti.

When 39-year-old Naomi Pareti first felt a small lump beneath her left breast in June last year, she never imagined it would change her life.

Like many women, Naomi hesitated at first. But something inside urged her to take the step, a decision that would later save her life.

From there, Naomi was referred to the Oncology Department at CWM Hospital, where she met Dr Josese Turaga, the surgeon who would later perform her mastectomy.

Before making any decisions, she sought two more medical opinions, from the Hope Clinic and the Maharaj Medical Clinic. All three confirmed she needed urgent medical attention.

Naomi began her first chemotherapy cycle on March 3rd. Every three weeks, she went through the exhausting but life-saving treatment.

By June 2nd, she was ready for surgery.

Pareti completed eight cycles of chemotherapy, four before surgery and four after. Today, she proudly calls herself a cancer survivor.

She is emphasising on “early detection saves lives”.

“We cannot rely on other people’s opinions about our health, If you feel something unusual, go to the hospital, go to the Fiji Cancer Society. Don’t wait.”

Pareti also credits her recovery to her strong support system, her husband, children, in-laws, church family, and friends.

The journey wasn’t easy, especially for her children, who had to watch their mother lose her hair and her strength.

“My eldest daughter Googled about chemo and told me, ‘Mom, you might lose your hair. ‘It’s okay. I’m not the first person in the world to go through this, I wanted them to learn that cancer doesn’t mean the end, it means you fight harder.”

Through her experience, Pareti hopes to inspire others, especially women, to take their health seriously and never delay medical checks.

Pareti’s story is a true definition of faith, courage, and the significance of early detection.

