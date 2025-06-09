Ministry plans dedicated rehab centre

St Giles Hospital. [File Photo]

The St Giles Hospital is being pushed to its limits by a sharp rise in drug-related admissions.

This is forcing the Health Ministry to fast-track plans for the country’s first dedicated drug rehabilitation centre.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states St Giles can only manage acute drug-induced psychosis cases and lacks proper facilities for long-term recovery.

He confirmed land has been secured, project costings are done, and talks with a development partner are underway to build a treatment-focused rehab hospital.

Dr Lalabalavu said the centre would help drug users rebuild their lives and curb public health risks like the rising HIV outbreak.

Under the National Narcotics Framework, the Ministry’s role targets harm reduction through counselling, treatment and community reintegration rooted in culture and faith.

He acknowledged St Giles staff for handling growing pressure but admitted the hospital, alongside CWM and NGOs, is stretched thin managing addiction and mental health cases.

Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged the strain but said partnerships with groups like the Salvation Army and Drug Free World support ongoing rehabilitation once patients stabilize.

He added that the government may offer incentives to NGOs developing rehab facilities and plans to engage them further at the upcoming Regional Coordinating Mechanism meeting.

Dr Lalabalavu said a dedicated rehabilitation hospital is key to breaking the cycle of relapse and treating addiction as both a health and social emergency.

