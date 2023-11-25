CWMH turning a century old, 100 trees to mark centennial

Ruci Kurucake and her three-year-old son help clean up the walls of CWMH

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital will turn a century old in nine days, and a cleanup campaign is underway to mark the centennial.

FBC News was at the site this morning, and despite a less-than-expected turnout, CWMH Medical Superintendent Doctor Luke Nasedra deems the event successful.

Dr. Nasedra says in the coming day’s staff and their families will plant 100 trees around CWM as a celebration of the hospital’s milestone.

“As you know, planting trees gives a good outlook to the hospital. People usually come to the hospital when they are waiting for their loved ones or their appointments, and they usually stand outside and in the shade, and that is why we are coming up with this initiative.”

Dr. Nasedra says while staff and volunteers are committed to cleaning the outside area of the facility, contracted companies are ensuring the cleanliness within the hospital is maintained.

CWMH Hospital Board Chair Dr. Esther Williams says the aim is to continue this cleanup campaign next year, targeting a quarterly basis.