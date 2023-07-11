Health Minister clarifies salary increment

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the Coalition Government has heard the plight of the nurses in the 2023-24 National Budget and responded to the exodus of the health workforce.

While contributing to the national budget debate in parliament yesterday, Doctor Lalabalavu says $5.08 million has been allocated to correct the salary band of about 1600 nurses relative to the years of their work experience.

He says $1.5m has been allocated for the upward movement of intern nurses’ salaries to Band F, which will benefit 330 new nursing graduates.

“At least 98 registered nurses will benefit from the $399,246.82 allocated for consolidated allowance, while the $4.83 million allocated as retention allowance will benefit the current 2447 nursing workforce under the Ministry.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says these incentives will go a long way in addressing the unprecedented attrition of nurses that is threatening the integrity of the health systems.

He adds this will greatly assist in stabilizing and planning the delivery of health services in the country.

While the Ministers and the Assistant Ministers have taken reductions in salaries and privileges, Doctor Lalabalavu says the current salaries of the healthcare workforce and indeed all civil servants have been protected and maintained.

He adds that in this way, the hard work and dedication of more than 7,500 staff members of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services have been acknowledged and rewarded.

In addition, the Minister says the provision of overtime will assist the Ministry in carrying out the essential tasks that cannot be completed within normal working hours.