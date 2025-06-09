Govt doubles down on digital transformation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica

The new national budget will drive major investments in digital transformation to streamline government services and boost business efficiency.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the government’s online business portal called BusinessNow Fiji launched last September is already attracting new investors and entrepreneurs.

By the end of this year, the platform will host 25 e-services across 16 government agencies.

Kamikamica says digitizing services is a key priority, with a target to bring 80% of core government services online by 2030.

He says the goal is not just to digitize, but to reimagine how government works—removing bottlenecks, cutting delays, and making public services more effective and user-friendly.

