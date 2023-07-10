Government to setup feedback system: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The government is expected to provide a feedback system for people to let the government know of the services and policies it is providing.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this while delivering his comment on the budget in Parliament this morning.

Rabuka says the government will continue to encourage genuine criticism in the hope that they can all work together for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“I will discuss with my colleague the best way of introducing an organized feedback system that gives the public an avenue for letting us know directly what they think of our services and policies. When I say ours, I mean the government’s services and policies. The question such as How efficient are our departments, how can they improve, and how much of a difference did the new bridge that was recently opened in their area make to the livelihood and the lives of the people in that area?”

Rabuka says the system will allow people to share directly with the government.

The Prime Minister says he expects criticism and political rhetoric and says it is the duty of the Opposition to not criticize but see how to improve presentation and allocations.