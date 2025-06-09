Government reviews electricity tariff hike

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [Photo: FILE]

The government is assessing the recent electricity tariff increase announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Speaking to FBC News, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the move has raised concerns about rising costs for businesses and consumers, warning that higher operating costs for the commercial sector are likely to be passed on to the public.

Ro Filipe confirms the government is examining both the tariff increase and its effective date, but stresses that consultation with stakeholders should have been stronger.

“Because whatever costs are taken up or absorbed by businesses, or commercial sector, or employers, will be passed to the consumers, will be passed to the public.”

The Minister also dismissed comments from FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta suggesting Cabinet is divided on the issue.

“She expressed that the Cabinet are not of one view, that is a breach of protocol, because they are given access to a Cabinet meeting, and the Cabinet meeting deliberations are confidential. And how she made that conclusion is itself a breach of protocol. And that is something that needs to be dealt with.”

Ro Filipe adds that he is working closely with the Minister of Finance to review FCCC assessments and Energy Fiji Limited data, while consulting within government and with stakeholders before deciding on the way forward.

