Government plans to retain skilled workers

Transportation Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Transportation Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has highlighted the urgency of implementing strategic measures to counter the ongoing departure of skilled professionals from Fiji.

Ro Filipe has indicated that the government is actively exploring the introduction of a comprehensive National Human Resources development plan.

He says this plan aims to address the growing trend of skilled technical experts relocating abroad.

“We cannot prevent you know what is human nature, people will always be looking for opportunities but as a Government, we need to plan forward and put in place strategies with our education institutions.”

The Minister has emphasized the critical importance of bridging the gap created by the outflow of these capable workers.

Ro Filipe has further stated the necessity to reevaluate retention strategies to preserve local talent and expertise.

“With the challenges we are currently facing and reemphasizing on how we really need to think really deeply and moving forward and strategically in how we deal with the situation we face in terms of skill and technical people.”

Pacific Regional Manager of Swire Shipping Allex Pattison has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education initiatives.

The Fiji Maritime Academy is celebrating the acquisition of a new lifeboat generously donated by Swire Shipping.

This contribution will play a role in the enhancement and advancement of maritime skills and educational institutions in the region.