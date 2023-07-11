Government lacks creativity, claims Koya

Opposition Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya.

Opposition Member of Parliament Faiyaz Koya claims that middle-income society is being left behind in the 2023–24 National Budget.

Koya claims that the government lacks creativity and innovation.

While contributing to the debate on the National Budget in Parliament yesterday, Koya states that the engine for economic growth is middle-income society.

Koya claims that Ministers often contradict each other’s statements, indicating a lack of coordination and unity within the government.

“As a matter of fact, there’s a massive disconnect between all the ministers, especially the major ones. One says something, and the other says something else. They just don’t connect. Even the honorable Prime Minister is not connected to the Minister of Finance. He says something; this guy says something else.”

Koya also claims that the budget is a copy and paste and criticizes the Minister of Finance for offering conflicting statements and failing to provide incentives or initiatives to foster employment and retain skilled individuals in Fiji.