GCC to reintroduce iTaukei scholarship

The Great Council of Chiefs is advocating for the reintroduction of the Fijian Affairs and iTaukei Affairs Board Scholarship.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula expresses the belief that such scholarships could provide vital support for iTaukei students, helping to bridge the gap and ensure that they have the resources and opportunities necessary to succeed in higher education.

The GCC Chair highlights the significant disparity between the graduation rates of iTaukei students and those of other ethnic groups in higher education.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you look at the percentages of students graduating from medical school, for instance, it’s only 30%, okay, 60% of other ethnic groups. When you look at the marks set up by TSLS, which I think is 300, and 350 want to go to medical school.”

Ratu Viliame offers his perspective on the cultural and societal factors that contribute to this disparity saying that iTaukeis are a communal society and they depend on each other.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu stresses the importance of education in terms of decision-making within the vanua.

The GCC’s remarks highlight the need for a more centered approach to educational policy that takes into account the unique cultural and social factors influencing iTaukei students.