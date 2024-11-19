GCC considers review of the term "Fijians"

The Great Council of Chiefs is considering a review of the use of the term “Fijians” as a collective designation for all citizens of the country.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula explains that the review stems from concerns over the implications of the term on the iTaukei community, particularly regarding historical disadvantages and statistical misrepresentations.

Ratu Viliame emphasizes that the Council’s intention is not to promote discriminatory favoritism.

“There were some tampering of statistics in the Bureau of Statistics and that offset or did not even reveal the true numbers of the iTaukei or where the iTaukei are so they could be assisted. We are not looking at discriminatory or favoritism but we just want a level playing field and one of the reasons is that they looking at that because the common name does not really reflect the situation with the iTaukei.”

Ratu Viliame says the review is focused on the fact that the common use of “Fijians” may not accurately reflect the socio-political realities facing the iTaukei population.

The GCC’s discussions are part of a broader effort to address long-standing concerns over indigenous rights, representation, and access to opportunities within the context of Fiji’s multi-ethnic society.

The outcome of the review will likely shape national dialogue on identity, equality, and the challenges facing different communities in Fiji.