GCC concerns with erosion of iTaukei language

The Great Council of Chiefs says it is concerned about the erosion of the iTaukei language and how this will impact on cultural identity, with members stressing the urgent need to address the issue.

During the GCC meeting yesterday, Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula highlighted the importance of language as an essential component of identity, warning that losing the language equates to losing one’s sense of self.

Ratu Viliame connected the decline of language use to broader social issues, particularly the role of parenthood.

“A lot of it comes from social issues, and at some degree, it’s about parenthood. When we neglect looking after our children, they leave the home, meet other children, and form their own ideas, often not guided by the teachings and values of their parents.”

He further highlighted the influence of social media, which, if not controlled, could accelerate the erosion of cultural values, including language.

“We have to be mindful of the exposure to social media. If we don’t find ways to address this, especially in the next five years, we could be looking at a generation that, in 10 to 15 years’ time, will be parents themselves, leading their own children without the foundation of language and culture.”

To address these concerns, the GCC has formed a subcommittee focused on education and language preservation.

One of the key recommendations is the reintroduction of the Fijian language as a compulsory subject in primary schools.