Gavoka applauds Fiji Marriott Training Academy

Creating opportunities for personal and professional growth in the tourism industry is critical to ensuring workers not only have a job but also a long-term career, stresses Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Speaking during the Fiji Marriott Training Academy graduation in Nadi, Gavoka says the current skills shortage in the industry is overwhelming.

Gavoka says what they can do is make their best endeavor to invest in education so that there is a pipeline of graduates who can immediately fill the gaps, especially in the food and beverage sector.

The tourism minister also applauded the Marriott Group for being an enabler and a provider.

Gavoka says initiatives such as this academy program ensure that they continue to build and invest in people while maintaining a steady flow of the workforce needed by the tourism industry.

“It is a testament to investing in local talent, training, and equipping people with skills and knowledge, which would see them kickstart a highly respected and sought after career, earn for their families, support their communities, and contribute to the nation’s workforce.”

Gavoka says he understands the academy is not only focusing on nurturing young talent but is also designed to upskill and train the resort’s current and long-serving Associates through rotational training.

The 42 graduates were also offered job opportunities.