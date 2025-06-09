FWRM calls for stronger justice systems for Pacific women

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement has joined civil society organizations from across Asia and the Pacific in calling for stronger, more accessible justice systems for women and girls.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh made the call during high-level regional meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, while contributing to discussions on access to justice for Pacific women and girls.

Singh who has over 25 years in women’s rights advocacy, says Pacific women navigate multiple justice systems.

The police, courts, customary authorities, religious leaders, and administrative bodies operate with little coordination between them. And women often fall through the cracks as cases are referred, deferred, or informally resolved, particularly in contexts where reconciliation is prioritised over accountability.

Singh is calling for practical reforms focused on frontline responses that help women navigate complex justice systems.

The urgent regional task is not to create any more laws, but to make existing laws work for women safely, consistently, and in practice.

Similar sentiment was shared by Diva for Equality Executive Director Noelene Nabulivou.

We urge Asia and Pacific governments to call for an International Decade to Advance Access to Justice for Women and Girls from 2027 to 2036

The outcomes of the Asia-Pacific meetings will inform regional advocacy at CSW70, where access to justice for women and girls remains a central global priority.

