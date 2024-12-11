Further disclosures requested in former FBC CEO’s case

Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The counsel representing former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum requested further disclosures when his matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He appeared in court for his second matter in which he is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have committed an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain between 1st September and 11th November 2022.

It is alleged that he circumvented the tender process in FBCL’s finance manual in procuring a vehicle for $207,470 which were acts prejudicial to the rights of FBCL.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he purchased a vehicle that was not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $84,470 knowing that it would cause a loss.

This matter will be called again on January 24th to check on the disclosures.

In the first matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while FBC Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have initiated five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors which were prejudicial to the rights of FBC for gain amounting to $138, 813 between 1st July 2017 and 31st January 2023

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he pursued legal cases that were not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $138,813.37 knowing that it would cause a loss.