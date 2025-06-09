Funding secured to restore local government elections

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has defended the 2025–2026 budget, saying it is a practical and people-focused plan—not an election “giveaway” as claimed by the opposition.

Nalumisa highlighted that steps are underway to restore local government elections.

Responding to questions from Opposition MP Praveen Kumar about election funding, Nalumisa said draft regulations are being finalized following 2023 amendments to the Local Government Act.

“Honestly, jokes aside—just this year, my good friend stood up in this Parliament when I raised this question: when will there be a municipal election? And he said, ‘by the end of this year.’ Am I right, or am I wrong? No, no, I’m asking you.”

Nalumisa also recalled previous promises from opposition leader Bala about holding municipal elections, which were never fulfilled.

“This is the same Honorable Bala who made a public statement in September 2014 saying that his immediate task was to hold municipal elections but this never happened. Again in 2018, he said, and I quote: ‘Processes have to be followed, and it’s not for someone to say from outside why municipal elections are not being held.”

He clarified that the Fiji Elections Office is responsible for all elections, including municipal ones.

The Ministry’s $34.7 million budget will improve municipal infrastructure, support new towns, boost climate resilience, enhance waste management, and help bring back local elections.

