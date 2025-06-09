Ford’s bold new SUV lands at Shreedhar

[Source: Shreedhar Motors Ltd]

Shreedhar Motors has launched the new Ford Territory and opened its upgraded showroom in Lautoka.

Sales and Marketing Manager Arvin Prasad said the launch was part of their plan to improve customer service and bring new technology to the market.

The SUV features a 12-inch touchscreen display that controls vehicle settings and connectivity tools.

“The all-new Next-Gen Ford Territory embodies our dedication to innovation, style, tech savvy and performance, offering our valued customers a vehicle that combines cutting-edge technology with comfort and reliability.”

Prasad said the refurbished showroom now offers a more modern and interactive space for buyers.

He also said this was about building stronger customer ties while offering better support.

The company states it is focused on innovation and is expanding its footprint in Fiji’s car market.

