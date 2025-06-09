FNPF denies being forced into Aspen Medical partnership

The Fiji National Provident Fund has rejected claims that it was forced into its healthcare partnership with Aspen Medical.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu addressed concerns raised by members following earlier parliamentary statements questioning how the partnership was formed.

Vodonaivalu says the decision was made voluntarily and only after due diligence was completed.

The FNPF Chief says the healthcare investment was based on long-term strategic planning, not external pressure.

“This was the first public-private partnership ever done in this country. Healthcare was not traditionally considered an investment, but we knew it had strong social implications. If facilitated well, healthcare could become part of our long-term investment strategy.”

Vodonaivalu says the investment was also guided by plans to develop medical tourism.

He says that FNPF’s acquisition of land in Lautoka, previously owned by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, played a key role in the decision.

“When we moved into Healthcare Fiji Limited, the plan was already there. If we do it well, we can move into medical tourism because of the strategic location.”

Vodonaivalu says discussions between FNPF, the government, and Aspen Medical are continuing, with outstanding issues close to being finalized.

