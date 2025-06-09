Floods hit low-lying zones

file photo

Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding in several low-lying areas, prompting urgent warnings for the public to stay cautious.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office warns against walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters, saying it is unpredictable and dangerous.

They advise people to avoid travelling through affected areas to not hinder emergency responses.

With the ground saturated from continuous rain, the risk of landslides is high. Motorists and commuters are urged to prioritise safety due to possible surface flooding and poor road visibility from blocked drains.

The National Disaster Management Office stresses the importance of heeding warnings, being prepared, and helping vulnerable community members during this time.

The NDMO and Fiji Met Office will keep monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed.

