Fiji's easy investment climate praised

Sofitel Resort and Spa General Manager Vincent Macquet has expressed his impressive display of confidence in Fiji’s investment climate and his unwavering support for development initiatives.

Speaking at the official announcement of the extension project called Vatu Talei, Macquet says that Sofitel’s $200 million expansion is a testament to Fiji’s commitment to fostering economic growth and tourism development.

He says Vatu Talei is set to elevate Fiji’s hospitality landscape to new heights, offering unparalleled experiences for both locals and tourists alike.

Macquet also highlights that the industry continues to power through, especially after the pandemic, showcasing Fiji as a key destination.



“I sincerely believe the best years of tourism are ahead of us, and that’s just for a few key reasons. First of all, let’s face it. We live in the famous safe destination here in Fiji, and secondly, we all know that there was a huge announcement by Fiji Airways with its actual increasing capacities, and that will also enable us hoteliers to capitalize on that initiative of Fiji Airways.”

He says the Vatu Talei project aims to be a game-changer in Fiji’s hospitality industry, offering visitors a unique blend of luxury, culture, and adventure.



The resort’s expansion will see the addition of world-class amenities, including premium suites, restaurants featuring international cuisines, a rejuvenating spa, and an array of leisure and entertainment facilities.

Macquet adds that the expansion project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities for locals, boost the country’s revenue, and stimulate economic growth.