Fijians get fast-track entry with Australia’s SmartGate

Fijians with biometric e-passports can now use Australia’s SmartGate system at all international airports.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto states this shows Australia trusts Fiji’s passport security.

He adds talks are underway with New Zealand to offer the same access.

“Using SmartGate, Fijian travelers will enjoy faster, more convenient and contactless processing at major Australian international airports, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing the overall travel experience. Mr. Speaker, this milestone not only strengthens our bilateral ties with Australia but also underscores the integrity of our border systems and identity management infrastructure.”

Naupoto said discussions would continue with other countries to make travel easier and safer for Fijians.

