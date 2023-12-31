Fijians set sights on fresh starts and opportunities

With a few hours left until 2024, many Fijians are eager to welcome the New Year with great energy.

FBC News spoke with some Fijians today, most of them aiming to make positive changes and achieve new goals.

Veilawa Sotia of Lami believes that he is ready to start a new beginning.

“Literally, I can’t wait to start a new year, a new beginning, a new life, and a new me that God has already prepared for me in the next couple of hours, which is the new year.”

Christmas in the Park stall owner Mohammed Feroz says he looks forward to a good sale tonight and a good year for business.

“The New Year is good; the weather is good; everything is fine. The business too is too good. Sometimes the business is bad, but now it’s good. Maybe tonight we will be there at the Albert Park Ground.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Naciva of Nadawa says he is excited about the start of a new school year, meeting new people, and embarking on fresh experiences.

“My preparation for the New Year is basically excited to go back to school, because for me, going to school is a challenge, and I love to be challenged. Facing new people through our journeys, through school field trips, or going to a family member’s house”.

Meanwhile, Fijians are reminded to be responsible while enjoying the countdown to 2024.

The weather office also predicts unfavourable conditions in most areas, and people are urged to take precautionary measures.