Fijian film “Bati” to make debut at film festival

Fiji’s film industry is set to reach new heights as a local feature film makes history.

BATI, an 83-minute boxing drama shot entirely in Suva and Namosi, will become the first Fijian film ever screened at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

The world premiere is scheduled for early August at the Hollywood Avondale cinema in Auckland.

Article continues after advertisement

Written and directed by Andrew John Fakaua Ponton, BATI tells the story of Sam, a young security guard fighting to become a professional boxer to support his family.

The emotional and grounded drama captures themes of perseverance and identity rooted deeply in Fijian culture.

Director Ponton says working with local talent has been a privilege.

“I am grateful to have worked with so many talented people on this project. From dedicated actors in Fiji, to established sound designers in Brazil, we were able to put together a feature film that I hope the Fijian public will appreciate,”

The film stars James Rabuatoka of Suvavou, Lami, and Jedidiah Tuinasavusavu of Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu—two rising stars in Fiji’s growing film scene.

BATI has already gained international attention and was recently listed by The Post as one of the 17 must-see films at the festival.

The soundtrack features beloved local artists including InsideOut, Sailasa Tora, Matanibola, and the Viwalu Family Gospel.

The crew also includes three graduates of the Fiji National University’s film programme.

Following its New Zealand premiere, BATI will also screen in Wellington and Christchurch before hitting cinemas in Fiji, Samoa, and Papua New Guinea from late next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.