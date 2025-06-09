Fiji strengthens maritime safety capability

Fiji’s ability to keep its maritime areas safe has received a major boost, with more than 900 Master Boat Licenses now issued nationwide.

The growing number of certified boat masters’ is strengthening frontline maritime safety, improving emergency response, and enhancing the country’s capacity to patrol and protect its vast ocean territory.

British Army’s Lieutenant Colonel Sophie Waters says, the licenses, issued through nationally accredited training, equip recipients with the skills needed to respond to emergencies at sea, conduct safer vessel operations, and support law enforcement efforts against transnational crime.

“We provided a consultant that’s working on Fiji’s maritime security strategy, and it is absolutely important that that is a strategy designed by Fiji for Fiji.No other country or person can design a strategy for Fiji except Fiji. We’re delighted to be supporting the consultancy support in the background.”

Waters says, the programme has also improved coordination between the Fiji Navy, Police, Customs, and community maritime operators, ensuring a unified approach to safety and security on Fiji’s waters.

The initiative, supported through partnerships with the United Kingdom and the United Nations Development Programme, reflects Fiji’s commitment to building local capability and ensuring its maritime future is managed by Fijians, for Fijians.

