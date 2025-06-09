Fiji steps up to fill ADF soldier shortage

Fijians may soon enlist in the Australian Defence Force as part of a potential deal between the two countries.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he was open to formalising an arrangement that would allow Fijians to serve in the ADF, following confirmation that Australia is short around 5,000 military personnel.

Speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, Rabuka said Fiji was ready to support Australia’s defence needs and added that a law passed under his leadership guarantees that Fijians serving overseas will always have the right to return home.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to see it happened, whether Australia does it or not depends on your own policies, we will not push it. How many do you think you could offer? The whole lot, 5000.”

Rabuka also pointed out Fiji’s history of contributing to Australia’s workforce, including through the Pacific Labour Scheme, and said this potential partnership continues that tradition.

“If we open up to recruiting Fijian into Australia I’m sure they will gravitate back towards Fiji where their pensions from year of service will serve them well in Fiji but perhaps not as much or not as good as Australia.”

The PM acknowledged Australia for its ongoing support, highlighting funding for the CWM Hospital redevelopment and repairs to more than 50 schools damaged by recent cyclones.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.