Fiji steps up monitoring of peacekeepers in high-risk zones

The government is closely tracking the safety of Fijian peacekeepers as tensions escalate in global conflict zones.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua said Fiji was working with international partners to manage rising threats and strengthen support for troops deployed in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

“Peace in our region, peace in the world and peace in our daily actions. The Pacific as we all know faces immense challenges but we also hold powerful opportunities.”

Qereqeretabua shares that that Fiji remains firmly committed to global peacekeeping efforts despite worsening instability in regions where its forces serve.

She also underlined the need for strong regional unity to promote peace across the Pacific.

Fiji has a long-standing history of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Fijian soldiers are currently deployed in hotspots like the Golan Heights, Lebanon, South Sudan, and Iraq, areas where tensions have intensified following conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.

The government’s reassurance comes amid growing concern among families of peacekeepers, as violence in some regions threatens to spill over into UN-mandated areas.

