Fiji pushes for bigger deal with Australia

Fiji wants to upgrade its partnership with Australia to a formal treaty to secure long-term support for rebuilding schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states the current Vuvale Partnership has helped but was not enough.

Since taking office in December 2022, he shared that his government found much public infrastructure neglected and outdated.

The PM also outlined Australia’s quick response to support major upgrades, including the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and more than 50 schools.

Australia has also provided medical supplies and boosted job opportunities through the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Rabuka said a treaty would lock in this support and take the Fiji-Australia relationship to a higher level.

He made the comments while addressing the Australian press.

