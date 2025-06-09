Fiji monitors Middle East crisis, Nationals safe

A 24/7 operations center is active in Fiji, coordinating efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Embassy, and the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations in New York in response to recent tensions in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi, accredited to Doha, Qatar, and the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations, is actively monitoring developments and maintaining close contact with Fijian nationals in Qatar and Israel.

The Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi remains vigilant, regularly reaching out to Fijians in Qatar to ensure their safety and well-being and providing necessary support and updates.

Article continues after advertisement

The embassy reports that all Fijian citizens in the region are currently safe and continues to coordinate with other diplomatic missions, relevant authorities, and trusted partners to stay informed and respond swiftly as the situation evolves.

Similarly, the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations is closely monitoring the situation in Israel, keeping Fijian nationals updated, and offering support as needed.

Fijian nationals have been strongly advised to avoid travel to conflict zones, remain vigilant, and contact Fiji Missions for assistance or further information.

The ministry assures families and relatives that all necessary support is being extended to Fijian nationals in Qatar and Israel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.