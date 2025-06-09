Fiji invited to co-chair high level disaster resilient meeting

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Ministry of Agriculture’s Director for Animal Health and Production, Avinesh Dayal, officially opened a regional workshop on the Pacific One Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to Avian Influenza at the Warwick Resort this week.

The five-day event has brought together government representatives from across the region, along with technical experts from the Pacific Community, World Organisation for Animal Health, World Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, Burnet Institute, AusVet, and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

In his opening remarks, Dayal highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in combating Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a serious and fast-spreading transboundary disease that poses a threat to both human and animal health.

He highlighted the particular vulnerability of small island nations, where even a single outbreak could severely impact food security, rural livelihoods, and trade, while straining already limited veterinary and healthcare systems.

Describing the workshop as both “timely and vital,” Dayal states the One Health approach, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

The sessions are focused on strengthening regional preparedness and developing a coordinated response framework for 2024–2033.

Fiji’s own efforts, Dayal noted, demonstrate how multisectoral collaboration can lead to effective outcomes — from joint outbreak investigations to zoonotic disease surveillance and antimicrobial resistance control.

