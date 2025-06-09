Fiji innovates sugarcane harvesting

Harvester in Japan

Fiji lacks specialized harvesters for farming on hilly and rugged land, which makes it hard for sugarcane farmers in places like Drumasi, Malele, and Dovata.

To help, the Ministry of Sugar Industry is bringing in a special harvester designed for these tough terrains.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says this machine will be tested by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji to see how well it works and how it can be improved.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says that more machines like this will make farming easier and help with the shortage of workers.

The Ministry also approved another harvester from a private investor to be used in the upper Nabou area in Ba.

Minister Singh encourages farmers to stay hopeful, saying the government is committed to supporting and improving the sugar industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.