Fiji Corrections continues to work with provinces

The Fiji Corrections Service has taken a significant stride in bolstering its rehabilitation efforts with a strategic expansion of partnerships across various provinces.

They’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ba Provincial Council, marking yet another milestone in their concerted rehabilitation endeavors.

Director Rehabilitation, Waisale Soqonakalou emphasizes the significance of the aftercare program, particularly focusing on the successful reintegration of former offenders into their communities upon release.

Soqonakalou while stressing the importance of community involvement in the rehabilitation process, highlights the active role of the provinces in accommodating and facilitating the reintegration of released individuals.

“There are two prisons, the physical prison which we manage inside the prison and the second prison is in the community itself. It’s also the stigma, the rejections and most of us, outside we try and educate them that they have a role to play. As all those offenders, they belong to the society. They do not belong to prisons.”

Soqonakalou says this initiative adds to the existing collaborative network comprising 10 other provinces that have already pledged their support to the cause and two faith-based organizations.

Ba Provincial Council’s, Meli Tora says they are grateful for this support as this partnership will look to build these former offenders and boost their morale.