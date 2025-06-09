Fiji, Australia team up on fire safety

File Photo

Fiji’s fire protection landscape has entered a new era of international collaboration following the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the National Fire Authority and the Fire Protection Association of Australia.

The MOU was signed during the opening of the inaugural Fiji Fire Forum in Suva a first-of-its-kind event bringing together regional experts, regulators, and industry leaders from Australia, New Zealand, and across the Pacific.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the partnership marks a bold step in strengthening Fiji’s capacity to protect lives and communities.

“This agreement is more than a document — it’s a symbol of trust, shared learning, and our unified vision for safer communities. Fire and life safety are not optional. They are the foundation for homes, businesses, and communities to thrive.”

Nalumisa says the new partnership will help modernize Fiji’s fire protection systems through joint training, certification, and technology sharing.

Under the co-regulatory model, the NFA will retain enforcement authority while FPA Australia provides technical and professional support to boost industry standards.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the idea for the Fiji Fire Forum was born after discussions with fire protection leaders in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

He adds that this forum connects Fiji’s fire industry with world-class expertise and gives our professionals a platform to learn, innovate, and grow.

Puamau says he hopes the Fiji Fire Forum will become an annual event that strengthens technical expertise, informs local regulations, and builds community resilience.

