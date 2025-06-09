FCOSS backs Malimali decision, demands probe into new claims

The Fiji Council of Social Services has welcomed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision to not appeal the High Court ruling regarding the unlawful dismissal of former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

President Sepesa Rasili says while this is a prudent step, accountability is not optional – it is the cornerstone of Fiji’s democracy.

The government, in a statement on Thursday, has stated that following legal advice and consultations, the President and the Government resolved that it will not challenge the High Court ruling on Malimali through the appellate process.

Rasili says adhering to established legal processes is non-negotiable.

He stresses that the Prime Minister must be supported by advisors who prioritize the law and human rights over “popular” but flawed opinions.

Rasili adds that every decision made must safeguard the rule of law and the public good.

On Monday, the court ruled that only the JSC – not the Prime Minister – has the legal power to advise the President on FICAC Commissioner’s appointment or removal.

Following this ruling, the JSC, which met on Thursday, has stated that it will work with Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga to make its own independent recommendations to the President on the Malimali issue.

The JSC confirms that it will move to resolve the matter by March 31st.

The FCOSS President further states that despite this progress, they are deeply troubled by whistleblower allegations involving the Fiji Sports Council and the Minister of Youth and Sports.

He states that public trust in institutions like FICAC is wavering, and Fiji must act now to restore it.

He is calling on all implicated individuals to step aside immediately.

Rasili stresses that a full-scale, independent investigation into the Fiji Sports Council, Ministry of Youth and Sports, FICAC, and the Prime Minister’s Office must be done.

He stated that they understand the frustration felt by many, but it is important to channel that energy into constructive action to strengthen our nation.

