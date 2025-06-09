Farmers told to use dry spell wisely

Cane farmers in Batinikama, outside Labasa, are being urged to make use of the current favourable weather before the approaching wet season and unharvested crops threaten to impact final yields.

Area farmers’ leader Mohammed Muveen made the call as several farms in the area are yet to be harvested, with time running out before the closing dates.

He says the weather has been favourable so far, but farmers need to act quickly before conditions change.

Article continues after advertisement

“Make use of the favourable weather at this point in time. It’s good weather, dry season, and we are about to approach the wet season of the year. I’m urging all the farmers to make use of it. Before, we were making two, three loads – now it’s only one load.”

Muveen adds that while the Labasa Mill has experienced a few minor breakdowns, these have not significantly affected its overall cane intake.

Another farmer, Mohammed Nazeem, says despite ongoing challenges, farmers are continuing to push for higher production this season.

“We are trying our best to complete the cutting and send the cane to the mill. We request the government – when the crushing season is off please carry out proper maintenance on the mill. But so far, so good.”

Meanwhile, the initial plan for cane crushing in Labasa is expected to conclude by late November, although this could be extended if necessary.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.