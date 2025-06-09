Farmers get lifeline after Rarawai blaze

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji]

The Sugar Ministry is racing to protect Tavua farmers from heavy losses after the Rarawai Mill fire brought cane deliveries to a standstill.

With the Ba mill out of operation, hundreds of tonnes of harvested cane are stuck on farms, and labourers are being sent home as rail transport grinds to a halt.

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Dr Vinesh Kumar states emergency measures are underway to open alternative routes so trucks can move cane from remote farms that were previously accessible only by rail.

He said the Fiji Sugar Corporation would start scoping works this week to identify suitable road access points, with construction to begin immediately to beat the rainy season.

Two FSC lorries have been assigned to support farmers while work on the new access roads begins on Thursday. Dr Kumar says the aim is simple, no farmer should lose their crop because of transport delays.

Many growers from Wainivoce, Vatubo, Rakavidi, and Waikubukubu have already hired workers and prepared their cane but with the railway loop closed after the mill fire, their livelihoods are on the line.

Dr Kumar said the government’s intervention was critical to stabilise the harvest and maintain supply to the industry.

He urged farmers to cooperate and share access to the new roads once opened.

Farmer and Advisory Councillor Balbant Singh states the quick action has restored hope for over 50 farmers who feared their cane would go to waste.

He said the new roads and truck access would make a lasting difference for future harvests.

