Exhibition targets climate crisis

The “Tagi ni Vanua” art exhibition at the National Art Gallery presents powerful artistic responses to the impacts of climate change.

Featuring traditional dances, a children’s coloring book, and a documentary created during the Climate Action Artist Residency in Germany, the exhibition merges cultural heritage with environmental advocacy.

Eight artists have come together to showcase works that create an engaging and educational space, aimed at raising awareness among younger generations about the realities of the climate crisis.

Illustrator Ropate Kama says the exhibition demonstrates how storytelling and creativity can empower the next generation to engage with global challenges.

“So the book will actually ask you questions at the end of each chapter, and it is, as you can see, designed for both young and older children to discuss among themselves and talk about the climate crisis.”



Ropate Kama

Kama adds that the exhibition incorporates traditional Fijian culture to ensure the message resonates with its intended audience.

Fijian Studies lecturer from the University of the South Pacific, Dr. Apolonia Tamata, says the dances and role-plays performed highlight the effects of climate change.

The exhibition underscores that although Fiji contributes little to global emissions, it bears the brunt of the climate crisis, highlighting the urgent need for action.

