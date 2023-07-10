End horrendous and uncalled-for offences against children: Save the Children Fiji

Save the Children Fiji is calling out perpetrators who have broken the trust of children.

In a statement, Chief Executive Shairana Ali says the latest statistics released by the Director of Public Prosecution revealing that ten children were victims of serious sexual offences last month are a shameful wake-up call to everyone to end these horrendous and uncalled-for offences against children in Fiji.

Ali says the statistics indicate that most of the children were sexually abused by people known to them, including family members who are supposed to protect and care for their well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Save the Children Fiji condemns such heinous crimes against children in the strongest terms and is calling for strong and swift prosecution against these perpetrators who have broken the trust of children.

The Chief Executive says children deserve to live in safe and supportive environments, and it is painful and sad that they are subjected to the worst forms of abuse.

Ali adds that reports of children eating glue on bread and drinking hand sanitizer call for immediate intervention from authorities, parents, and guardians, which is equally concerning.

She says this is a grave social and community issue, and if not addressed now, children will be left with destroyed lives.

She adds that parents and guardians need to understand that open communication with children under their care is crucial to keeping them aware of the dangers of inhaling harmful chemicals.