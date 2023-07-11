Electoral Registration Amendment Bill 2023 motion approved

The motion to consider the Electoral Registration Amendment Bill 2023 by Parliament without delay has been approved.

Members of Parliament voted on the motion this afternoon.

27 members voted on the motion, 25 voted otherwise, and five did not vote.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bill will be passed through one stage of the parliament sitting; it will not be referred to any Standing committee; it will be debated and voted upon by this Friday, with ample time given to debate the Bill.