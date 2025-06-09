Electoral Commission awaits formal notice on vacant seat

Usaia Ratuvili [file photo]

The Electoral Commission is yet to receive an official notification from the Secretary General to Parliament on the vacancy of a seat in Parliament.

Electoral Commission Chair Justice Usaia Ratuvili says the commission has taken steps to identify the next available candidate.

The candidate will fill the vacant seat left by the late Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu.

FBC News understands that the next person in line is Inosi Kuridrani.

Kuridrani is currently the board chair for the Land Transport Authority.

