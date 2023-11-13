USP Fiji campuses close temporarily

University of the South Pacific Fiji

The University of the South Pacific Fiji campuses and centers will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

USP says its DISMAC team, following a meeting, has made the decision due to the current weather system that is expected to affect the Fiji group.

It says that all exams scheduled for the next two days have now been postponed, and students flying out of the country later this week will sit the postponed exams at their home campuses.

It adds that campuses outside Fiji will continue normal business.