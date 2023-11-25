FTRA calls on teachers to renew their teaching licenses

[File Photo]

94 teachers are being called by the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority to renew their registration.

These teachers need to renew their registration or license to teach in Fiji, or else the authority will have no option but to de-register them.

This simply means that these teachers will not be able to teach in any schools.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Executive Officer for FTRA, Sangeeta Singh, says they have reminded teachers on numerous occasions, yet they have failed to renew their registration.

She says this is a serious breach of the FTR Act 2008.

Singh stated that the Act is very clear, as clause 10 explicitly stipulates that no person shall be permitted to teach at a school in Fiji unless the person is the holder of a Certificate of Registration.

She adds that non-renewal of teacher registration simply means that the Fiji Teachers Registration Board, through the provision of clause 44 of the Act, has the power to remove the teacher’s name from the teacher’s register, de-registering and making him or her ineligible to teach with immediate effect.

FTRA will give time until the last day of this academic year, which is December 8, 2023, for these teachers to do their renewals before they will be de-registered.