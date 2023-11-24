ECE teacher’s salary structure and curriculum to be reviewed

Early childhood education [File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is the reviewing the salary structures and curriculum for early childhood education teachers.

Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted this in parliament in response to a question by Opposition Member Hem Chand.

Radrodoro adds that there are discrepancies within the ECE sector that need urgent attention, including the inconsistency of the remuneration that the teachers have been paid over the years.

“With a standard salary of $14,000 that they are entitled to, unfortunately for the ECE teachers, they are paid the hourly rate of $5 and work 5 hours a day, and sometimes their salary amounts to only $9,000, so these are discrepancies that we are trying to work on. The first is to view the hours of work; they can work the full 8 hours so that they can be entitled to what they are actually appointed on the salary of $14,000.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Radrodro says they are also focusing on reviewing the current ECE curriculum, known as “Noda Mata ni Civa” which will be undertaken next year.