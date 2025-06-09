Education at the heart of Nasinu’s city vision

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Nasinu Town Council, Felix Magnus

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Nasinu Town Council, Felix Magnus, says Nasinu is no longer a town in waiting but a growing community built on unity and diversity.

Speaking during the Nasinu Charitable Festival, Magnus says the town’s population of around 120,000 reflects what Fiji can be when unity triumphs over division.

He says with growth comes duty, and education must remain a priority for every child in Nasinu.

“Education is not a privilege for the few; it is the birthright of every child. It is the light that must reach every home, every settlement, every heart.”

The Acting CEO is calling on the Ministry of Education to address the increasing demand for learning facilities in the town.

Magnus adds Nasinu’s goal to achieving city status by 2030 depends on the collective efforts of its people.

“For if we dream together, we shall rise together, and if we learn together, we shall lead together.

He says if the people of Nasinu remain united, the town can truly become the city of hope by 2030

