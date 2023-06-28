Drug cultivators under police radar

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than five thousand plants believed to be marijuana have been discovered on a farm in the Naioti terrains in Yale, Kadavu.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says a special drug operations team is on the island pursuing information provided on the alleged cultivation of the illicit substance, as Police target cultivators and suppliers.

ACP Driu says they have seized more than 5,000 plants from an unknown farm, and efforts are underway to identify the owner.

He adds while arrests are being made in urban centres for users, operations targeting cultivators and suppliers are running concurrently throughout the Divisions.

ACP Driu says with revelations made of increased admissions to St Giles Hospital, as well as reports of school-based drug trends, the Police are doing all they can to curb the illegal drug trade.

He adds the illicit drug trade impacts society as a whole and therefore needs the support of the community to tackle the issue.

While commending public support through the sharing of information, the Fiji Police Force hopes the harmful impacts of drugs can be talked more about in various community social and religious groups, as a means of curtailing the use of drugs.