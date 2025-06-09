Domestic violence claims teenage girl’s life

[Photo/file]

Four Fijian women have lost their lives to violence in the past two weeks including a teenage girl. Their deaths have raised serious concern about safety in homes and communities.

In a released statement, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the deaths are devastating especially as national awareness efforts on violence against women and girls were ongoing. She said every life lost was preventable.

The minister extended her condolences to the families of 16-year-old Salote Sakiti of Naqali Village, Anandi Devi of Ba, 18-year-old Venina Cirikeba Cava of Lautoka and Volonia Likutabua of Veisari, Lami who was allegedly killed by her husband. She said their loss has shaken families and communities.

Kiran said no woman or girl should live in fear. She noted that most victims were attacked in places meant to offer safety including their own homes. She urged families to stay connected and to closely monitor the wellbeing of young women.

She warned that violence often rises during the festive season. She said there is growing concern over youth committing theft and attacks to support addictions and leisure activities with some incidents happening in public spaces.

The Minister urged witnesses to speak up and seek help when violence occurs. She also referred to the killing of Fizaz Ali in Tavua, describing it as another needless loss of life.

Kiran called on families, community elders and faith leaders to keep young people engaged and grounded in values of care and responsibility. She urged families to remain close and maintain regular communication.

She encouraged anyone facing violence or distress to seek support through the Domestic Violence Toll-Free Helpline 1560, the Child Helpline 1325 or Empower Pacific on 5626 where trained counsellors are available.

