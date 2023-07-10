Ditoka labels Seruiratu’s comment as misguided notion

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka has labeled Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu’s comments as a misguided notion.

Seruiratu in parliament this morning questioned the $5 million allocation to the Public Works Department.

According to the Opposition Leader, the funds can be redeployed elsewhere as the Republic of Fiji Military Force engineers are ready to take over the responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Ditoka says the core role of the RFMF engineers is to support the operations of the RFMF as a whole.

“I call it misguided because the core role of the RFMF engineers is to support the operations of the RFMF as a whole. The major civil engineering works necessary for national development are best left to the necessary arms of governments or the private sector.”

Ditoka says an allocation has been made to reestablish the Public Works Department to fast-track the maintenance of rural roads as and when required, given the high cost of contractors assigned to undertake rural road improvement.

He adds that the new setup will drive down the exorbitant costs charged by private contractors and build capacity in the Ministry.